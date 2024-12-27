From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Aries Roland Applebee, a resident of Stockton, was taken into custody on December 17, 2024, following an alleged violation of probation conditions imposed by Judge Munton. Applebee’s original charges stemmed from a felony conviction for the abandonment of a corpse, a serious offense that occurred in 2022.

Court documents reveal that during a plea hearing, Applebee, represented by attorney John Adamik, sought permission from the court to change his previously entered not-guilty plea to one of guilty. The court accepted his plea, finding it to be made voluntarily and with a full understanding of the implications, including the rights forfeited with the guilty plea.

Judge Munton subsequently imposed a five-year probation period under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole. The judge emphasized that the terms of probation were critical for Applebee’s rehabilitation, but reports indicate that he has since violated those terms, leading to his arrest.

In the court’s documents, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither was granted a judgment against Applebee for costs associated with the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, totaling $300. The violations cited include issues related to drug use and failure to comply with probation directives.

Applebee is currently in custody at Cedar County Jail while he awaits further legal proceedings. It’s important to note that The El Dorado Sun went to press earlier than usual this week due to the Christmas holiday. As a result, the timing of Applebee’s next appearance before the judge is currently unknown.

