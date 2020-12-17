A big thank you to the staff at Mercy Medical Mall, the emergency staff and the hospital staff at Cedar County Memorial Hospital and to Dr. Rick Casey who came in on his day off on Thanksgiving Day to check on me with my bout with Covid pneumonia.

I feel I had as good of care as you could of gotten anywhere.

Sincerely,

Steve Schlichting

I wish to commend and publicly thank rural letter carrier, Georgina Romans, who went above and beyond to help save retired rural letter carrier Roy Dennis. On Dec. 3, I fainted in my home and my wife was unable to revive me. She ran outside looking for help about the time that Georgina delivered our mail. Georgina came into the house, assessed the situation and called 911; all the while attempting to revive me. She comforted my wife and stayed with us until the ambulance arrived. We are deeply grateful and think Georgina deserves a medal for her quick action and willingness to help.

Roy Dennis