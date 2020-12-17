Charles “Charlie” Palmer, 72, of Rawlings, WY, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County on Nov. 30, 2020.

He was born July 2, 1947, to Paul and Faye Palmer, Kansas City. He had one brother, Paul and one sister, Virginia Hugel. In 1959, the family moved from Kansas City to Schell City. He attended schools in El Dorado Springs and graduated in 1965, at which time he enlisted in the US Navy. After he was discharged from the service, he started working for the Bureau of Land Management in Cheyenne, WY, working in Rawlins, WY, then he worked for Kelly Oil Co., Kaspar Oil Co. and Dallin Motors prior to his passing.

He married Cheryl Isakson on June 6, 1970. They had two sons, Devon Palmer of Casper and Chad (Dezi) Palmer of Rawlins, WY. They had four grandchildren: Kody (Carson), Brooke, Trista and Scott Smith; three great-grandchildren, Brayliegh, Eastyn Palmer and Reilly Smith. Other relatives living in Rawlins include: Gregg (LeaAnn) Isakson, Brittany (Andy) Williams, LeAnn (JD) Bonham and numerous nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in various sports activities, seeing his great-grandchildren, bowling, hunting, watching the Broncos, Rockies and John Wayne movies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul, Mother and father-in-law, Herb and Virgie Isakson and brother-in-law, Duane Isakson.

He will be truly missed by all. Jacoby Funeral Home of Rawlins will be in charge of cremation. There will be no service.