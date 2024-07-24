Friday, July 26ADA Family Fun and Celebration – Nevada – On My Own 11-2

Friday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28 Municipal Band – Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – The Park, El Dorado Springs

Saturday, July 27 SlapNasty presents Summer Bash 4 – Caplinger Woods

Saturday, July 27 Cotty College, Haidee and Allan Wild Center for the Arts in the Missouri Recital Hall – Nevada – 8 p.m. Live performance by Anthony Jamison $10 donationaturday, July 13. The Sun Will give away three Picnic Arm Bands. Call for more info.

Saturday, July 27 Karli and James Live concert at the Cabins at Stockton Lake

Facebook Comments