Cedar County 4-H hosted a fun and engaging Clover Kid Day on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Land O’ Lakes Fairgrounds, welcoming young participants for a day filled with hands-on learning, laughter, and new friendships.

The event pro vided Clover Kids with opportunities to explore new activities while experiencing the spirit of 4-H. Youth members and adult volunteers played a key role in making the day a success by planning and leading activities designed especially for the program’s youngest participants.

“Events like Clover Kid Day would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers,” 4-H Youth Specialist, Linda Clinton said. “Their leadership, creativity, and willingness to serve helped create a welcoming environment where young members could learn, grow, and have fun.”

Cedar County 4-H leaders also recognized the many 4-H youth members who stepped up to assist throughout the event. Their initiative and mentorship helped make the day memorable for younger participants while demonstrating the values of positive youth development.

Cedar County 4-H extends a sincere thank-you to all youth members and adult volunteers who helped make Clover Kid Day such a success. Their time and talents continue to make a meaningful difference for local youth.

For more information about Cedar County 4-H programs and upcoming events, contact the Cedar County Extension office at 417-276-3313.