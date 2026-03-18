On Monday, March 9, at 9:17 a.m. Three firefighters were dispatched to a residence on E. Hospital Rd. to assist in a search for a missing person. The person returned to the area before the search dog arrived.

On Tuesday, March 10, at 3:08 p.m. the fire chief responded to the west side of the city to investigate a reported fire. Turned out to be a control burn.

On Thursday, March 12, at 5:38 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at a residence on E. Fields. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded. A short time later at 8:57 p.m. the department was dispatched to a yard on W. Martin for a transformer shorting out that caught a tree on fire. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded to that.

On Saturday, March 14, at 12:45 p.m. a fire captain responded to investigate two yard fires which were control burns. While this was going on an assistant chief at 12:37 p.m. assisted law enforcement in searching for a suspect using the department’s drone. At 3:12 p.m. that assistant chief and that captain responded to a reported smoke smell incident on S. Hwy 32. No problem was found.