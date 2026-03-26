Missed in Plain Sight

The Cathedral-Basilica in Mobile, Alabama, involved in a $25.8 million termite case.

Everything looked normal. Service was active, visits were scheduled, and nothing seemed out of place. Then the damage was found.

Most people assume ongoing protection means problems are being actively prevented at all times. That belief feels reasonable when services are scheduled regularly. However, recent events show that assumption does not always match reality.

In Mobile, Alabama, the Archdiocese of Mobile filed a case against Terminix over termite damage. The case involved multiple buildings, including a historic cathedral. Those properties were under an active termite service agreement during that time.

The American Arbitration Association awarded $25.8 million to the Archdiocese of Mobile. The ruling addressed extensive termite damage across the properties involved. The damage developed over time while service remained in place.

According to the findings, Terminix engaged in fraudulent concealment and intentional misconduct in its services. These statements were included in the arbitration decision. That language reflects serious concerns about how services were handled.

The findings also stated that required treatments were not completed as outlined in the agreement. Instead, other methods were used in situations where they may not have been sufficient. That difference became a central issue in the case.

Termite damage eventually led to the partial closing of the cathedral in April 2025. Structural concerns required sections of the building to be shut down. This shows how far the damage progressed before being addressed.

Damage developed gradually, affecting important structural areas throughout the properties involved. Because the progression was slow, it did not immediately draw attention. Over time, the impact became severe and costly.

This situation shows how problems can exist even when everything appears routine on the surface. Regular service does not automatically mean complete protection is in place. What is actually done during each visit matters greatly.

Many property owners rely on the assumption that scheduled service equals consistent results. That assumption can create a false sense of security. Without verification, small issues can continue unnoticed for long periods.

At Integrity Pest Solutions, we focus on clear communication and consistent service practices. Each visit includes careful evaluation and documentation of what is performed. Our goal is to ensure protection is understood and properly maintained.

This case is a reminder that protection depends on execution, not assumption. It developed over time while everything appeared normal. Know what is being done, not just that something is being done.