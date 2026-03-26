The Fishing Report is back. It is on page 9.

The Nine Wonders Puzzle Night is on Saturday, March 28, and the CCMH Easter Egg Hunt is on Tuesday, March 31. And there is more to come.

Davis said he had a dream a few nights ago and there wasn’t a Rock Wall. just a blank spot in the paper on page 1. I thought I’d better get busy.

I read today that cats know five words. I can only remember two of them: their name and the word “No.” Jack knows his name and Captain knows his name as Baby Kitty. Even Jack knows Captain as Baby Kitty. The word “No” is something they have chosen to ignore, and both of them know “outside” and “downstairs.”

The VFW had their annual scholarship awards banquet on Monday, giving first, second and third place prizes. That information and pictures will be available next week.

KSL