Your choice of a funeral home is among the most important choices you’ll make – and many families find themselves having to decide in the midst of grief and stress. It’s difficult to make big purchase decisions under those circumstances, but that only makes it more important to ask lots of questions and consider your options carefully.

The guidance of a professional funeral home can be a comfort in an overwhelming time. Many funeral providers offer “packages” for funeral services that combine different kinds of goods and services. These packages can help simplify the process for some families, but others might prefer to pick and choose their services, as “extras” can add up quickly.

What you may not realize is that you have rights defined by the FTC’s Funeral Rule. In short, the Funeral Rule gives consumers the right to compare prices among funeral homes, receive itemized costs from the funeral home, and select only the funeral arrangements they want at the home they use.

BBB recommends selecting a provider who is responsive and compassionate, is willing to answer questions, and doesn’t push back if you decline a service or package.

How do I choose a reliable funeral home?

• Shop in advance if possible. The loss of a loved one isn’t always expected. However, if you’re able to make funeral arrangements in advance, you can discuss a budget with your family and comparison shop without time constraints. For many families, this brings peace of mind.

• Choose a provider you can trust. You can find trusted funeral homes and service providers near you at BBB.org, where you can see their letter rating and BBB Accreditation status. Look into at least three different options and compare pricing and other factors like comfort and location. You may wish to visit each funeral home in person so you can meet the funeral director, ask questions and ensure you feel comfortable with your decision.

• Know your rights defined by the Funeral Rule. You don’t have to buy a package with items you don’t want. You also have the right to provide your own casket or urn, or purchase services like embalming or memorials separately. Remember that the Funeral Rule doesn’t apply to third-party sellers like independent casket or monument dealers, or to cemeteries that don’t have an on-site funeral home.

• Don’t give in to high-pressure tactics. If someone is pressuring you to purchase something you don’t want or need, look elsewhere. Funeral decisions often need to be made quickly, but insisting you decide on the spot is a red flag.

• Ask for a price list. Funeral homes are required to provide a General Price List (GPL) describing their goods and services – either over the phone if you call, or in writing if you visit in-person. Individual packages should also have a price list.

• Ask about fees. The FTC’s Funeral Rule allows providers to charge some fees, such as a basic services fee or cash advances on items the funeral home purchases on your behalf (like flowers or pallbearers). Make sure you’re clear on all fees included in your purchase.

• Get it in writing. All goods, services and conditions should be listed in a written contract with itemized pricing. Don’t accept verbal promises.

• Plan ahead, but be cautious about paying ahead. The Funeral Consumers Alliance states that while planning ahead is a good move, paying ahead may not be the right choice for all consumers. Loved ones may find themselves surprised down the road if they weren’t aware of the plan or are met with surprise fees, and you may not receive a full refund if you decide to change or cancel your service. If you’re considering pre-paying, make sure the decision is well documented and discussed with loved ones, and look for plans that permit a full refund if you decide to cancel. a full refund if you decide to cancel.

• In Missouri, sellers of pre-paid funeral plans must deposit 80 percent of the payment into a trust fund only accessible for the funeral. You have the right to see records of all deposits made into the trust fund. Sellers must register, plans must specify services and prices, and you have the right to cancel a plan at any time.

• In Illinois, sellers of pre-paid funeral plans must be licensed through the State Comptroller’s office. All pre-paid plans must be funded through an insurance policy, a tax deferred annuity or a trust, and you must receive a written contract that clearly states which funding mechanism applies to it. If you cancel your contract after paying in full, the seller must refund 95 percent of the purchase price plus net earnings.