Lynda,

I recognize the name but I have no idea who you are but I thank you for taking the time to reach out. I’ve read your letter and there are several things that standout.

First, I’m sorry for the loss your family has experienced. Losing a loved one is never easy, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

That said, I do need to address part of what you wrote. Comparing your family’s situation involving a municipal violation to what I have gone through over the past year is not an accurate comparison. The nature and severity of those circumstances are fundamentally different. Tampering with city property and violent rape are not the same species. The consequences tied to each are dramatically different and that is an egregious parallel.

I haven’t said a word about the bench issue in several years. I do find it notable that it continues to be brought up, despite that. This will likely be the only time I address it publicly again. I’ve never taken issue with what happened regarding the bench itself. I thought it was a goofy mistake. The kind of mistake that at best would make a person blush but quickly be laughed about soon after.

Regarding the podcast;

As I’ve said before, my concern at the time was with how people in the community were treated and what was being said publicly. If you recall I was encouraging people to calm down and that it appeared Kathie had a tendency to make mountains out of mole hills, to go from 0 to 100; To pause before rushing to make a conclusion because she contradicted herself and/or be ugly towards people many times. A lot of those reactions and hurtful comments by her were not necessary.

When concerns were raised, and that behavior was acknowledged the expectation was that things would be addressed and corrected. Instead, what followed was continued conflict, contradiction, and escalation. That pattern is what people responded to.

Do you remember her attitude towards people who use the Laundromat? Or the spiteful things directed at the women working at city hall? Or when she made insulting remarks about my wife and her appearance? And at times being just plain deceptive and hurtful. There are many examples from that time that people in this community witnessed firsthand. I’m not going to relitigate all of them here, but the point remains that the behavior being addressed was not appropriate and did not need to happen. For the final time, that was the purpose regarding anything addressing Kathie. My personal hope was for her to stop acting out and treating people like that.

After saying that, I don’t agree with attempts to revisit or reshape those events now. The proof/receipts were always shown. People in this community witnessed what happened and came to their own conclusions.

I remember your daughter said the whole reason she moved back here was to help take care of your sick husband. That was publicly stated.

I do not accept the idea that I am responsible for the hardships you describe. I have never had direct involvement with your husband.

I understand that we view these events very differently. However, I’m not interested in going back and forth or continuing to bring up the past like this. There has already been enough division surrounding this situation.

If you’d like, I will gladly go over anything pertaining to this with you in person and we’ll put this to rest.

Miss Lynda I’ve given your letter my attention, now give me yours. I have something very serious, very tragic, very concerning to share. There are matters far more serious, far more consequential, and far more deserving of attention than what you’ve described here. I implore you to keep reading the story.

I wish you and your family peace moving forward.

Davis Long