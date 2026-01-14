Listening, Leading, Serving El Dorado Springs

This past July, the 144th Annual Picnic in El Dorado Springs was alive with energy. Rides spun, contests kept everyone laughing, and local vendors showcased their crafts.

Volunteers and organizers worked tirelessly, coordinating every detail. Their effort ensured the event ran smoothly and safely, allowing neighbors to enjoy the tradition fully.

Cedar County Commissioner Ron Alumbaugh devoted nearly 100% of his time and energy. He prepared the men’s ensemble, led activities, and served as Master of Ceremonies. His leadership was evident in every aspect.

I had the privilege to perform with the men’s ensemble, Noteworthy. Standing on stage, sharing music with friends and neighbors, I saw firsthand the dedication it took to make the picnic successful.

Walking through the event, I noticed the quiet teamwork behind every ride, contest, and performance. Each detail reflected pride, preparation, and commitment to the community.

Observing these efforts, I reflected on what makes El Dorado Springs thrive. Leadership, collaboration, and consistent service are at the heart of our city. Many towns our size do not enjoy this advantage.

Over the past couple of years, attending City Council meetings has given me insight into local governance. I have seen professionals deliberate carefully, listen, and work together to make decisions for residents.

My work in law enforcement has reinforced the value of practical, steady service. Daily responsibilities require attention, accountability, and dedication to keeping the community safe.

Owning a local business here has shown me both the challenges and opportunities our city faces. Supporting commerce strengthens the economy and allows residents to thrive locally.

Volunteering with nonprofits has taught me that even small actions can create meaningful results. Assisting families in need highlights the impact organized service can have on people’s lives.

Experiencing the 144th Annual Picnic and reflecting on my service sparked a realization. I wanted to contribute to the city in a new way, bringing my experience and perspective to City Council.

As I announced publicly on Thursday, January 8, I am officially running for City Council in El Dorado Springs. My goal is to serve responsibly, support local initiatives, and contribute to the cooperative spirit that makes our city strong. I look forward to earning the trust and confidence of my neighbors in the upcoming election.