Throughout the year, Better Business Bureau tracks the riskiest scams that cost people time, money and energy – and as 2025 draws to a close, we’re sharing our New Year’s resolutions for a fraud-free 2026.

The most recent BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that investment and cryptocurrency scams were the riskiest for consumers last year, followed by employment scams and romance scams.

Scams that were perpetrated online made up more than 61% of all reports and 78% of reports with a dollar loss, making them riskier and more costly than scams perpetrated in-person or over the phone.

Social media is becoming a common way for scammers to find contacts – 36.2% of reports to BBB involved social media, and almost 50% of respondents said the engagement began when they responded to a social media ad or post. In these reports, online contact with a stranger is a common way for investment and romance scams to begin.

With all this in mind, BBB urges consumers to shop safely online and use social media mindfully in the new year. A good rule of thumb to help you avoid fraud throughout the year is to listen to your gut – if something seems off, it probably is. That can include things like an odd-looking website, a too-good-to-be-true deal, a high-pressure sales call or a message you get from a stranger.

I resolve to…

• …avoid sending money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money – even if you’ve been talking to them for weeks or months or if you have a romantic connection. This is especially true if they ask you to send money through a prepaid debit card or a payment app, or if they tell you they have a special investment or cryptocurrency opportunity for you. These payment methods are hard to trace, and your money will be difficult or impossible to recover. Scammers will try to trick you into panicking or say it’s an emergency. Stop and think before you make a move.

• …do research before shopping, especially online. Research retailers at BBB.org before shopping, especially if it’s an online retailer or one that isn’t familiar to you. Double check websites before you purchase to make sure you’re not dealing with a lookalike. Make sure the business has a physical address listed, and check for a lock icon or https:// in the web address bar (this means your payment is secure). Check return and exchange policies before you pay.

• …be social media smart. Use privacy settings on your social media profiles and only connect with people you know. Limit personal information in your profile – scammers may use it to earn your trust. Be careful when buying products you see on social media. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

• …learn the signs of a job scam. Employment scams come in many forms, but in general: Don’t pay to apply for a job or to get supplies before you begin work. Research companies before you hand over your personal information, especially if they contacted you first. Don’t take a job that involves depositing checks or re-shipping items. Remember that if a job seems too good to be true, it probably is!

• …be cautious with email. Remember that scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency, or reputable organization (even BBB!). Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

• …protect my personal information. Protect yourself from identity theft! Never share your financial information, birthdate, address, Social Security number or Medicare number with someone who contacts you unsolicited.

• …create strong, unique passwords. Use strong, varied passwords across accounts to make it harder for fraudsters to access multiple accounts if one is compromised. Consider using two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.

• …keep my computer safe. Install antivirus software on your computer and check regularly for software and operating system updates and patches. This helps protect you from malware.

• …regularly check my financial accounts. Reviewing your bank and credit card statements regularly can help you catch unauthorized transactions early.

•…get everything in writing. Always get verbal agreements in writing to limit miscommunication and misunderstandings between what you expect and what the business delivers. Read contracts carefully before signing them.