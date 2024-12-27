From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A local man, St. V. Tripp Varner, is facing a class A misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest following an incident on or around December 19, 2024. According to court documents, Varner was the subject of an active warrant for stealing when law enforcement officer Joseph Elder approached him to make the arrest.

During the encounter in Cedar County, Varner allegedly recognized that he was being detained and attempted to evade the officer by fleeing the scene. His actions have led to the current charges against him.

Varner is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond. The timeline for his next court appearance has not yet been disclosed. As the case unfolds, further updates will be provided to the public. Please note that The El Dorado Sun published its edition earlier than usual this week due to the Christmas holiday. At the time of publication, Varner remains in custody on a cash surety bond, with details still pending.

