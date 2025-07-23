Brought to you by the El Dorado Springs Sun.

Judges and court complaints

Office on Judicial Conduct

To file a complaint against a Missouri judge

Phone: (573) 635-4128

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Address: 219 Boonville Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Complaints, ethics and accountability

Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Report misconduct or government abuse

Phone: (800) 392-8222

Website: www.ago.mo.gov

Missouri Ethics Commission

Report campaign or ethics violations

Phone: (800) 392-8660

Website: www.mec.mo.gov

Courthouse Main Line

For other county offices such as the Collector, Prosecuting Attorney, or Assessor

Phone: (417) 276-6700 — Follow the phone prompts to reach the appropriate department

Local courts and legal help

Cedar County Circuit Court – Court Clerk’s Office

Phone: (417) 276-6700

Address: 113 South Street, Stockton, MO

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Missouri Bar Resource Line

Need legal advice or an attorney?

Phone: (573) 636-3635

Website: www.mobar.org

Your representatives in Jefferson City

Missouri Senate – District 28

Sen. Sandy Crawford (R)

Represents all of Cedar County

Phone: (573) 751-8793

Email: Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov

Missouri House of Representatives

Rep. Dane Diehl (R) – District 125

Represents Bates, Vernon, and Cedar Counties

Phone: (573) 751-4065

Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov

Rep. Ann Kelley (R) – District 127

Represents Barton, Dade, and parts of Jasper and Cedar Counties

Phone: (573) 751-2165

Email: Ann.Kelley@house.mo.gov