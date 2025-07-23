Brought to you by the El Dorado Springs Sun.
Judges and court complaints
Office on Judicial Conduct
To file a complaint against a Missouri judge
Phone: (573) 635-4128
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Address: 219 Boonville Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101
Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Complaints, ethics and accountability
Missouri Attorney General’s Office
Report misconduct or government abuse
Phone: (800) 392-8222
Website: www.ago.mo.gov
Missouri Ethics Commission
Report campaign or ethics violations
Phone: (800) 392-8660
Website: www.mec.mo.gov
Courthouse Main Line
For other county offices such as the Collector, Prosecuting Attorney, or Assessor
Phone: (417) 276-6700 — Follow the phone prompts to reach the appropriate department
Local courts and legal help
Cedar County Circuit Court – Court Clerk’s Office
Phone: (417) 276-6700
Address: 113 South Street, Stockton, MO
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Missouri Bar Resource Line
Need legal advice or an attorney?
Phone: (573) 636-3635
Website: www.mobar.org
Your representatives in Jefferson City
Missouri Senate – District 28
Sen. Sandy Crawford (R)
Represents all of Cedar County
Phone: (573) 751-8793
Email: Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov
Missouri House of Representatives
Rep. Dane Diehl (R) – District 125
Represents Bates, Vernon, and Cedar Counties
Phone: (573) 751-4065
Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov
Rep. Ann Kelley (R) – District 127
Represents Barton, Dade, and parts of Jasper and Cedar Counties
Phone: (573) 751-2165
Email: Ann.Kelley@house.mo.gov
