Missouri’s black bear population is growing, which means it’s becoming increasingly important that Show-Me State residents know how to avoid conflicts with these large mammals.

People can learn more about Missouri’s bear population and how to prevent conflicts with bears on July 25 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Black Bears of Missouri” virtual program. This free online program, which is open to all ages, will be from 1-2 p.m. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210150

At the July 25 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will have interesting facts about Missouri’s bear population. It’s estimated there are currently more than 1,000 bears in Missouri and the state’s population is growing at an annual rate of approximately nine percent. The bulk of Missouri’s bear population is in the southern half of the state. Lott will have information about the annual life cycle of Missouri bears and will also have tips on how to keep bears from becoming accustomed to finding food around your home.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.