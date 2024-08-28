Thursday, Friday and Saturday – The last Band concert of the year – in the Park at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 – Hwy. 54 100 Mile Yard Sale

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Opera House Theatre – M. Night Shyamalan’s TRAP

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31 – ElDo Bulldogs first home game 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 – Deepwater Labor Harvest Festival.

Starts with street dance Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday – kids games and baby show; Sunday – car show; Monday – parade at 10 followed by horse show.

Saturday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 1 – 64th Annual Labor Day Rodeo – Osceola

Don’t forget Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Ham & beans or taco soup fundraiser – American Legion