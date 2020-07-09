The Band is Warmed Up and Ready to Play!

The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band is ready to play three more concerts for three more crowds that show up to the Park this weekend. They are warmed up, have their instruments tuned up, and are ready for everyone who wants to come out to listen to some toe-tapping music or join in some dancing down by the bandstand. The temperature may be warm, but everyone can have some fun.

Come on down to listen to your band Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 10

1 Salutation

2 Black Jack

3 American Legion

4 Invincible Eagle

5 Chicago Tribune

6 Fidgety Feet

7 Sax Choice

8 Blue Book

9 Gallant Zouaves

10 Sky Ranger

11 On the Alamo

12 Blue Danube

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 11

1 Saints Go Marching In

2 God of Our Fathers

3 Sells Floto Triumphal

4 The Billboard March

5 Bombardier

6 Night Flight

7 There’s Something About a Soldier

8 Tenor Sax Choice

9 Marching to Pretoria

10 You Are My Sunshine

11 Knock On Wood

12 Crusader’s Hymn

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 12

1 El Capitan

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Con Brio

4 The Gladiator

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 Trumpet Choice

7 Lindenau

8 Whatever Will Be Will Be

9 Jolly Coppersmith

10 Melody of Love

11 The Entertainer

12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner