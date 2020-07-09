The Band is Warmed Up and Ready to Play!
The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band is ready to play three more concerts for three more crowds that show up to the Park this weekend. They are warmed up, have their instruments tuned up, and are ready for everyone who wants to come out to listen to some toe-tapping music or join in some dancing down by the bandstand. The temperature may be warm, but everyone can have some fun.
Come on down to listen to your band Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 10
1 Salutation
2 Black Jack
3 American Legion
4 Invincible Eagle
5 Chicago Tribune
6 Fidgety Feet
7 Sax Choice
8 Blue Book
9 Gallant Zouaves
10 Sky Ranger
11 On the Alamo
12 Blue Danube
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 11
1 Saints Go Marching In
2 God of Our Fathers
3 Sells Floto Triumphal
4 The Billboard March
5 Bombardier
6 Night Flight
7 There’s Something About a Soldier
8 Tenor Sax Choice
9 Marching to Pretoria
10 You Are My Sunshine
11 Knock On Wood
12 Crusader’s Hymn
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 12
1 El Capitan
2 Marches of Mancini
3 Con Brio
4 The Gladiator
5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee
6 Trumpet Choice
7 Lindenau
8 Whatever Will Be Will Be
9 Jolly Coppersmith
10 Melody of Love
11 The Entertainer
12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
