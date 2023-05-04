Fidelity Communications announced El Dorado Springs Middle School is a winner of its fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which awards $2,500 each to schools and organizations providing K-12 students with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

El Dorado Springs Middle School has an outdoor classroom its science teachers use to provide students with hands-on engineering, research, technology, and math projects intended to strengthen collaboration, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. The Fidelity award will help provide necessary equipment and supplies.

“We would like to thank Fidelity for helping us make our dream of STEM learning outdoors a reality,” said seventh-grade science teacher Kristen Casey. “Our students’ knowledge of science will grow as they research, develop, and implement an outdoor garden space, and they will be able to give back to the community through their efforts.”

“Fidelity is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to play a part in helping to develop the technological skills of our future leaders,” said Fidelity Regional General Manager, Sam McGill. “We look forward to seeing what El Dorado Springs Middle School’s students are able to accomplish with this additional funding.”

Contestants submitted a written entry outlining how the award would be used to fund their STEM projects and how the projects benefit students, and winners were determined by public voting and will be highlighted on Fidelity’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

