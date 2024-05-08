The Missouri Humanities Council (MHC) has awarded a grant of $15,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) in support of the project, “A Vision of the Wild, the Story of Conservation in Missouri.” The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.

“A Vision of the Wild, the Story of Conservation” is centered on the story of conservation in Missouri directed by Timothy Barksdale, an international award-winning writer, director, producer and cinematographer. This film is a two-hour conservation story which will be featured on PBS, reaching millions of viewers with beautiful visuals, immersive soundscapes, and symphonic composition. The focus is how Americans approach conservation, and specifically, how, what and why Missouri adopted a comprehensive, independent and science-driven program in its state conservation department.

“We are proud to be a partner in this project to help motivate people to think about the future of our natural resources, wildlife and environments,” said MCHF Executive Director Tricia Burkhardt. “There is nowhere better to tell the story of conservation than right here in Missouri. The Missouri Humanities Council grant is allowing Tim Barksdale to continue his amazing work to encourage the public to think about how to leave the outdoors in a better place for generations to come.”

The film has over 70 hours of interviews with conservation experts, historians and ecologists. The interviews cross a wide range of authorities from U.S. Senators, Missouri Governors, McArthur Fellows to young conservation award winners. Additionally, the film is a visual statement of where people are in terms of understanding nature and the manner of adaptation to environments shown through historical records of the last 220 years.

“Moving forward, we need to applaud the best efforts, learn from the past disasters, see where the public is leading us, set newer and higher standards and not be afraid to talk about what is not working,” said Barksdale. The project is an examination of what motivates humans to recognize negative impacts on the planet and leaves us with the question, “how do we change?”

To learn more about “A Vision of the Wild, the Story of Conservation,” please reach out to project director Tim Barksdale, 406.866.2473.

For more information about the grants program of the MHC, call 314.781.9660 or 800.357.0909 or write to the MHC, 415 S 18th Street, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63103-2296.

About MCHF

The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded in 1997 to advance conservation and appreciation of Missouri’s natural resources, including fish, forest, and wildlife. MCHF works with donors and other conservation partners to financially support the mission and priorities of the Missouri Department of Conservation at the statewide, national, and international level. Having raised and invested more than $26 million in conservation programs, MCHF continues to invest in projects like migratory bird program, youth hunting and fishing events, and endangered species habitat protection. MCHF supports the state’s nature centers, as well as hiking and wildlife viewing activities – anything that allows Missourians to enjoy the outdoors in urban or rural areas.

About MHC

The Missouri Humanities Council is 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that was created in 1971 under authorizing legislation from the U.S. Congress to serve as one of the 56 state and territorial humanities councils that are affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. MHC supports and provides programs that encourage family reading and support local museums, libraries and other organizations promoting humanities education – facilitating public conservations on topics that include history, religion, archaeology, anthropology, philosophy, literature, law, ethics and languages.