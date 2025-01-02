Editor:

I want to extend my gratitude for allowing Loren Wells to share his fascinating letter about Charlie Silvers and his connection to Silverline Ranch.

As someone who appreciates history, Loren, I found your detailed account of Silvers’ remarkable journey as an inventor and businessman to be very insightful regarding the legacy of our local ranch. The community needs to recognize and appreciate its history, and I believe they have done so. I must admit, I have heard the rumors that Silvers’ won the lottery, but I only gave it serious thought when I drove by the place and wondered how I would spend my “winnings.” While many, like myself, may have assumed that Silvers’ won the lottery in the traditional sense, it’s clear that his true fortune came from hard work, ingenuity and vision. In a way, perhaps he did win the lottery—just not in the way that most people think.

Hearing the true circumstances that surrounded Silvers’ acquisition of the ranch and learning about Loren’s firsthand experience as its first manager enriches our understanding of the operations at Silverline Ranch. Such narratives are crucial in preserving the stories that shape the heart of the community.

Additionally, Loren, you mentioned a connection between El Dorado Springs and the President of In-N-Out Burger. People tend to either love or hate this burger joint; I enjoy it. I look forward to learning more about this interesting tidbit when you have the opportunity to share it.

Thank you once again for emphasizing such vital aspects of community heritage in the newspaper.

Sincerely,

Melanie Chance