On Thursday, June 11, at 1:59 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a medical assist mutual aid call with the police department on S. Summer St. Three firefighters responded. Later that night at 9:49 p.m. the department was dispatched to put out a debris fire on E. Fields. One truck and nine firefighters responded.

On Saturday, June 13, at 4:41 p.m. the department was dispatched to a reported electrical fire in camper trailer at a residence on SW 82 Hwy. in St. Clair County. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.