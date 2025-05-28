Wednesday, May 28 – Pool opens

Thursday, May 29 – 21st Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive – Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd. 12-6 p.m. – 417-227-5006

Sunday, June 1 – Kickin’ Chicken Dinner – ElDo Senior Center, 604 S. Forrest 12-3 – Dine in or carry out –

$12 two piece/$10 one piece – Entertainment by CIrcle S. Boys –

Funds benefit older adults in the community

Coming up:

Saturday, June 7 – 14th Annual Tanner Barger Mrmorial Golf Tournament – 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times

Wednesday, June 4 – American Legion Ham and Beans/Taco Soup fundraiser with corn bread, fried potatoes, drink and dessert – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. –

by donation, 101 N. Kirkpatrick

Saturday, June 7 – Wayside Museum Historical Hysteria Day – downtown on Spring St, El Dorado Springs

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.