Thursday, Friday and Saturday – The Municipal Band plays in the Park at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Friday, Aug. 23 – El Dorado Springs Football Jamboree at Diamond

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Opera House Theatre – Deadpool & Wolverine

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 – Collins Pie Festival and Car Show, Collins

Saturday, Aug. 24 – Appleton City Street Festival.