Well, another rite of fall – school. Kenny and I now have four out of six grandchildren in school.

I hope all the children in this area have a safe and exciting school year. I haven’t heard anything about the electric busses, but they’re coming.

There are several festivals that coming up, too. The big one for around here is the Schell City Fall Festival scheduled for Sept 6 & 7. The festival committee really knocked themselves out to produce a lot of fun for a lot of people.

And if you haven’t been to Snodgrass Greenhouse lately, they’ve gone way beyond flowers and plants. They have a great selection of goodies to go with your coffee –and t-shirts proclaiming El Dorado Springs as your happy place. Well isn’t it?

KSL