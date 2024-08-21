The El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter headed to Washington D.C. to attend Week 2 of the Washington Leadership Conference. Mrs. Amy Green loaded up 3 members consisting of Clara Farran, Piper Spencer, and Olivia Graves. These members joined over 300 FFA members to take on our nation’s capitol. Members had the opportunity to attend large group meetings, which consisted of discussing different leadership topics, and attending their CG’s, which were their small groups, where they discussed leadership, mental health, and their Living To Serve (LTS) plans; these plans are to bring back to the community as community service to implement. Each member roomed with members from other states to help them build relationships with members from across the US and Puerto Rico. Members had the opportunity to visit the Capital steps and visit with senators, watch the senate floor proceedings, see the Washington Monument and the White House. We also visited the Holocaust Museum, the National Archives, the Lincoln Memorial, the Reflection pool, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Vietnam War Memorial, World War 2 Memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial, FDR Memorial, and even got to ride on the subway! The members came back with new knowledge, respect, and excitement to make a difference. We want to thank all who supported and sponsored our trip, especially the Eagles #4279 and Optimist Club.

Pictured from left: Clara Farran, Piper Spencer, Olivia Graves, Mrs. Amy Green at the Capitol.