Set up for the picnic will begin on Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. Trailers will be set first then tents and tables will come in after. The Dave Perryman Band will perform at the Dance in the Park beginning at 8 p.m.

Auditions have been completed for the 2021 Talent Contest. Contestants have been selected and the list has been put on the Picnic Facebook Page. The talent contest will be Friday, July 21 beginning at 7 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring the kids and enjoy the games and activities both Thursday and Friday (July 21 and 22) beginning at 9:30 each day. A new game has been added this year on Friday at 1 p.m., it is a wiffle ball whack. It should be lots of fun. All games take place in the park around the old tennis courts and park area. Each evening musical entertainment will begin and include The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band, local entertainers as well as our main entertainment starting at 10 p.m. each evening.

Saturday morning, July 23 will be extra busy! The Run for a Reason registration is at 6:30 a.m. with the children’s run at 7:45 a.m. and the adult run at 8 a.m., proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. At 8 a.m. the Optimist will serve breakfast at the civic center with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s research Hospital. The Optimist will then sponsor a corn hole contest at 10am inside the gym at the community center. McDonald’s will sponsor the Baby Contest once again with registration 8 a.m. in the civic center hall with the contest following at 11am on the stage in the park. The theme this year is “Babies, back to the 80’s.” Also, at 10 a.m. the El Dorado Springs Alumni Association will have their annual meeting at the Middle School Cafeteria.

Master of Ceremonies will be the Great Ronaldo & his magical musical antics.

The picnic committee and Fun Time Show’s, Inc will offer three nights of carnival wrist bands for the 141st Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wrist band tickets for each night may be purchased from city all during regular business hours beginning Monday, July 19 at city hall. The cost at city hall is $25.

The carnival will be selling the wrist band tickets during the rest of the picnic. The cost of wrist band tickets at the carnival are $30.

For general questions, contact any Picnic Committee member. Judi Baldwin, Tammy Melton, Brooke Hamilton, Debbie Floyd, Joyce Cain, Kamber Cain, Tania Molz, Nathan Murrell, Kandi Baldwin and City Manager, Bruce Rogers.

Picnic set up

Picnic set up will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, July 20. Trailers should plan on arriving early, preferable 30 minutes to an hour. Check in with committee members immediately upon arriving. The picnic committee for 2022 is Judi Baldwin, Debbie Floyd, Tania Molz, Joyce Cain, Tammy Melton, Brooke Hamilton, Kamber Cain, Kandi Baldwin, Nathan Murrell, and Bruce Rogers. If you have any questions, you may contact any member and they will try to direct you. Trailers will begin setting up on Main Street first. Set up will be planned and directed based on trailer hitch orientation.

After trailers have been set, tents and other booths will begin set up.

Lip sync

The picnic committee is so excited to bring back the Lip Sync contest for 2022 and they are currently accepting registrations for the contest that will be held in the park on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Each lip sync performance will be limited to one song. Contestants are judged in the following categories: costumes, props, lip movement, overall performance and audience appeal. There will be two age categories. Prize money of $100 will be awarded to the overall winner (may be chosen from either age category.) 1st, 2nd & 3rd prizes of $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded to winners in each of the two age groups.

Sam’s Scavenger Scrimmage

Our scavenger hunt coordinator’s have added some new twists to the hunt this year! Your envelope will have pictures of places around town. You must find as many as you can in ONE HOUR and snap your team photo at each location. There will only be 15 packets available so you must sign up ahead of time to secure your team’s spot. We will take registrations at the park before the hunt if there are packets left. Get your 3–5-person team together (all must be at least 18 years old, decide on a name and contact any picnic committee member to register.