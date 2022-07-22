The Class of 1992 El Dorado Springs High school Reunion time has come. We plan to meet from 2-4 Saturday July 23, at the El Dorado Springs High school Library. Tandi Leonard has arranged permission for us to tour the school. We can see what has changed and what is still the same from when we graduated.

Lots of happy memories in those halls. Cake and punch will be provided.

We look forward to seeing classmates again. Contact Sherre King at 417-296-1064 for questions.