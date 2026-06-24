TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Firefly Services building 700 E. Hospital Rd, on Thursday, June 13, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Warren called the meeting to order

Carol and Phyllis led us in singing “Topsi Doodle”.

We said our TOPS & KOPS pledges

Waren led us in roll call, 14 members weighed in. We had a Gain of 1.8 and a loss of 4.8, giving us a net loss of 3.0 pounds. Warren lost 1.2 and The Best Loser of the week was Sheryl with a loss of 2.6 Pounds. Congratulations Sheryl.

Warren noted the KOPS lost over 4 pounds this week.

There is only one more weigh-in before the end of the month. Will anyone have a 5 pound or more loss for this month? The Best Loser pot is up to $70 + dollars!

Pat has the program next week.

Linda H. presented an award to Phyllis. This was an award Phyllis earned in April but has been unable to attend to receive it. She earned her 15-pound certificate and charm, her 20-pound certificate and charm and a vacation loss certificate and charm. Congratulations Phyllis, you are doing great.

The program today was going over the current By-Laws which are now called “Chapter Guidelines.”

Marble Game: There is $31.50 in the pot. Linda C won the right to draw but did not get the winning one.

Old business: Warren again reminded us of the Fall Rally and the summer contest. Fall Rally will be Sept. 26, at the Kingsway United Methodist Church, 2104 Lone Pine, Springfield. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. Registration is $15 and you are to bring a bag lunch.

Measurements will be taken at the July 9 meeting.

Election of Officers will be July 9.

Jean commented on a speaker from the recent Chamber of Commerce Meeting. There is a new doctor coming to Cedar County Memorial Hospital once a week. His name is David John and he is a Rheumatologist.

With no other business we closed with our motto “IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME”