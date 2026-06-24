Thank Goodness for good Samaritans. I gassed up my car Saturday morning and then it wouldn’t start. Out of nowhere a black pick-up pulled close to my hood. The driver asked if I needed a jump. I said “’fraid so.” He got me started and I drove away to get a new battery. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m really guessing that living in a small town had something to do with it.

The “fur children” Jack and Captain are doing well. Jack sits at the north door and watches Captain bring up what ever he’s hunted for breakfast. Lately everything has been small. No more rabbits. Then he comes inside and has a civilized breakfast.

If all goes according to plan, my granddaughter June will be up here for her third birthday. I believe her brothers Van and Snider will be with her. I asked Adrian how many baby dolls June has and when she said ten, I went another direction for a gift. I’m giving her a name puzzle. Van, Snider and Reese have name puzzles.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting the council appointed Judi Baldwin to a position on the Picnic Committee. Judi, Judi, Judi; you only get to be featured on the picnic shirt for your retirement once!