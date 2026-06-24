By Johannes Brann

In a lengthy Thursday evening meeting, the board of education of the Northeast Vernon County R-1 School District (NEVC) approved the final amended budget for 2026 and the initial one for 2027, set meal prices for the coming year and addressed 15 other items of new business besides hearing reports from the principals and superintendent. On hand were school board members David Bruce, Connie Gerster, Scott Pritchett, Heath Brown, Tisha Bailey and Bobby Burney with Delisa Harms absent. Also present were Board Secretary, Nicole Waters, Principals Eric Rhodes (elementary), Brad Clark (high school) and Superintendent Christy Jones.

(clockwise) Seated last Thursday at NEVC’s board table were: board members Bobby Burney; Heath Brown, Tisha Bailey; Board Secretary Nicole Waters; R-1 District Superintendent Christy Jones; and board members David Bruce, Connie Gerster and Scott Pritchett.

Each year, by June 30, all 556 public school districts and charter schools in the Show-I state must submit their final amended budget for the previous school year and turn-in a board reviewed and approved budget for the coming year.

For NEVC, the board approved a final amended FY (fiscal year) 2026 budget which reported $3.765 million in revenue and $3.59 million in expenditures, resulting in a surplus of $175,286.

Jones told the board, “We maintain financial reserves for revenue declines and unexpected expenditures such as,” and here she paused. “Such as needing a school bus.”

This garnered laughter since a year ago the district suddenly found itself in need of two good used school buses and so dipped into those reserves and purchased them last summer.

“Continuing”, Jones said, “if you combine our restricted and unrestricted financial reserves, as of June 30, we will end this school year with a total fund balance of $1.99 million, which is 53.89 percent of operating revenues. And that’s where a small district like us needs to be as the state and federal governments are tightening their budgets for schools.”

At the May board meeting, Jones reported the estimated revenues from state tuition for students in FY 2027 will likely be $64,000 less than in 2026. As a partial offset to this, for the coming year, instead of the Schell City and Walker campuses each having their own art teacher, the district will have one teacher dividing time between each building.

The board reviewed and approved a FY2027 budget which projects income of $3.43 million and expenditures of $3.41 million for what is hoped to be a surplus of $24,522.

Turning to the “Meal Negative Balance Policy”, Jones noted how most families are responsible and by year’s end, have paid any balance for school meals.

“But we have a number of families, said Jones, “who have run up thousands of dollars for unpaid meals from this past school year. I will gladly work with anyone but this is unfair to those who are responsible and frankly, is really getting out of hand.”

After extensive discussion, the board approved a new policy which says the system is to be a debit and not a charge account. The maximum negative balance will be $27.00, the price of one breakfast and lunch for five days.

For the coming school year, breakfast for all students will cost $2.20. Lunch for elementary students will be $3.00 and $3.20 for those in middle and high school. The charge for extra milk will be 55 cents.

Reports by the principals highlighted cleaning and painting at the respective buildings.

In March, the board reviewed a report whose drone photos showed the need for roof work to be done at each campus building, along with a $1 million price tag. In her report, the superintendent noted how hail damage from the April 26 storm will likely mean the district’s insurance will pay for needed repairs or replacement. Jones reported the need for two school bus drivers.