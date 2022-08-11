TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Hill Church, (formerly Bethel Free Will Church) 1300 S. Summer St, El Dorado Springs, on Thursday, Aug. 4, for their weekly weigh-in and meeting.

Laura Hicks, Leader, called the meeting to order.

First order of business was to install the new officers for 2022-2023. Marie Barlow asked the new officers to come forward and read a story about how a pebble can create a ripple and how many pebbles can create many ripples. She compared these ripples to support and service to the TOPS Chapter. Each officer was given a charm and their pebble. Officers are: Weight recorders, Carol Stubock assistant weight recorder, Marilyn Dresch Weight Recorder, Sue Christy, Treasurer, Jean Lovewell Secretary, Linda Hall Co-Leader and Laura Hicks Leader.

We then sang our opening song led by Pam, “Zipping Those Pounds Off.”

We said our TOPS & KOPS Pledges.

Nineteen members weighed in today, we had 9 lb. gain and a 7.8 lb. loss resulting in a Net Gain of 1.2 lbs. Best loser for the week was Sheryl with a loss of 2.8 lbs. Congratulations Sheryl.

The floor was turned over to Linda Hall for the Awards for July.

Some highlights of the awards: Rachael received her 10 lb. loss certificate and charm. She also earned 1st place in inches lost, losing 9 1⁄4 inches January to July! Congratulations Rachael!

Constance was the month’s best loser, she lost 7.4 lbs. in July and received $ 9.07.

Congratulations Constance!

Laura won 2nd place in inches lost, she lost three inches January to July. Laura also received 135 lb. loss certificate. Congratulations Laura.

There were Seventeen members with perfect attendance this month.

Winner of free dues was Constance.

For July the chapter had 49.2 losses and 40.4 losses giving us a net loss of 8.8 lbs.

Thank you, Linda, for keeping track of our accomplishments.

Laura went over the Officers and Service Positions to be sure everyone knew what they were to do.

Laura led us in roll call and walking reports.

Marble Game: Linda C won the right to draw for a marble but did not get the winning one.

Contest: Marilyn reported everyone is doing well. The State contest ends next week.

With no other business meeting was adjourned with our motto

IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME.

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday Morning in the “Hill Church” formerly known as Bethel Free Will Church 1300 S. Summer, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m.

