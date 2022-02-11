With high COVID-19 case numbers lingering in many parts of the United States and driving many Americans to seek out the safest face coverings available, N95 masks – long the province of medical professionals – are growing in popularity among the general public. Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions consumers to do diligent research and avoid scams when looking for a reliable source of N95 and KN95 masks.

The federal government has announced plans to make 400 million N95 face masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. N95s, also known as respirators, are approved for medical use in the U.S. through rigorous testing by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Many Americans also are turning to the similar KN95 masks, which are widely available online and are regulated by the Chinese government to meet its air pollution standards. However, KN95s are not regulated by the U.S. government. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that some 60% of KN95 masks are counterfeit products that fail to meet even the Chinese standards.

Counterfeit goods, the subject of a 2019 in-depth investigative study by BBB, are a major problem in online shopping. The overwhelming volume of counterfeit goods coming from China was a key finding in BBB’s 2021 investigative study on online purchase scams, which have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers who fall victim to online purchase scams report receiving counterfeit goods, items that were inferior to what was advertised and purchased, or nothing at all.

A St. Louis man told BBB Scam Tracker in April 2021 that he ordered face masks through a social media ad but ultimately did not receive any products or any response from the seller beyond an initial order confirmation. His was one of about 150 Scam Tracker reports last year that involved masks.

Phony online stores also pop up frequently when an item is in high demand. In addition to the potential for an online purchase scam, these sites are actually a way to steal personal and financial information, opening the door to identity theft.

BBB advises the following when shopping for face masks:

Be savvy about product claims. Evaluate the claims of any medical product before buying. When looking for certified” items, refer to the Centers for Disease Control website or NIOSH to verify the protective certification of a product.

Only buy from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed is to purchase products directly from a seller you know and trust. Check BBB.org to read what other consumers’ experiences have been.

Research the online store and confirm it has working contact information. If a company seems legitimate but is unfamiliar, be extra careful with personal information. Before providing a name, address, and credit card information, confirm the company is legitimate by looking up such information as a real street address for the business, a working customer service number, and a positive BBB Business Profile.

Report any scams to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/scamtracker.