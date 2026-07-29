TOPS MO 9319, El Dorado Springs met in The Firefly Services building, 700 E. Hospital Rd., on Thursday, July 23, 2026 for our regular weigh in which is from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and meeting which starts at 8:45 a.m.

Our Leader, Warren called the meeting to order and asked Carol to led us in a song.

She led us in singing “Go, go, go to TOPS” – which all members need to do!

We said our TOPS & KOPS pledges.

Warren led us in roll call, 16 members weighed in today, we had a gain of 7.2 pounds and a loss of 11.4 pounds, giving us a net loss of 4.2 pounds! Pat was the best loser of the week with a loss of 6.4 pounds. Great job, Pat! This was a good week for us all around.

We were happy to welcome a new member to our TOPS family today. Jo was invited by Pam and we look forward to her enjoying a healthier lifestyle with us.

We were thrilled that Erin accomplished her goal weight today and is now a KOPS!! Congratulation, Erin, we are so proud of you.

Linda H. presented the program today. She spoke on 7 Types of Hunger. First, please note: No amount of snacks will satisfy a mealtime hunger. This is a truth bomb and is so simply stated. Each type of hunger directly connects to different parts of our anatomy – eyes, nose, mouth, stomach, cellular, mind and heart. She led us in discovering what these were.

Eye hunger: the appearance of food is appetizing. But is this real hunger? Nose hunger: Aromas can lure you in. Mouth hunger: This kicks in when texture tantalizes your palate. Stomach Hunger: The exact stimulant of feelings centered in our tummies can be tricky to decipher. Some hunger pains stem from nervousness or discomfort, rather than it being time to eat. Cellular hunger: When our nutrient intake is imbalanced, we may overeat trying to compensate for a perceived lack of nourishment. When in reality we need to adjust our carbs, protein and fat in our meals. Mind hunger: Many of us have complex thoughts related to eating habits. We spend time thinking about why we crave specific foods or why we resist making changes. However, this might be the very first step in breaking unhealthy patterns. Heart hunger: An internal surge of emotion can trigger binges or a period of severe restrictions. Both are unhealthy. It may help to get involved in a recreation you enjoy, talk with family and friends or a mental health professional. These are positive alternatives that may help to silence sadness, anger, frustrations or disappointment with too much or not enough food.

So, test yourself and see what kind of hunger you’re really having, or are you really hungry at all?

Our Contest ends next week, July 30. Be sure to bring your information for Fall Rally if you’re planning to attend. Also, pay your $15 registration fee to Sue for we will need that before we can send those in.

Margie won the right to draw in our Marble game. However, she did not get the winning one. The amount in the pot is $8.

The KOPS’ Society will be meeting in Springfield on Aug. 1. See Marilyn for more details if you would like to go.

Accomplishments this week: Erin became KOPS! Some of those who have been working on our Chapter Audit DIDN’T GAIN! Sue’s dog, Daisey, helps her be aware of thing she shouldn’t eat by getting her wrappers out of her pockets. Judy was able to be back with us.

With no other business we closed with our motto “IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME”

If you would like more information about our TOPS group, call Linda 417-876-7404 or Jean 417- 309-1411. We’d love to hear from you.