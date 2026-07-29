Mark Alford will host a Primary Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at his campaign headquarters in Raymore, Missouri.

Local television, radio, newspaper, and digital media outlets are invited to cover election night.

A designated media platform will be available for credentialed media members to set up cameras, conduct interviews, and cover election night activities.

Media outlets planning to attend must RSVP in advance to reserve access and receive additional event details. RSVP: events@alfordforcongress.com.

Event info:

Event: Mark Alford Primary Election Night Watch Party

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Location: Mark Alford Campaign Headquarters: 1266 W Foxwood Drive

Media Access: Designated media platform available with RSVP

Additional media instructions, arrival details, and access information will be provided to confirmed media attendees.