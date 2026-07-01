Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) announces the return of Richard White, MD, to its roster of expert physicians. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in orthopedic sports medicine, Dr. White will offer clinic on a twice per month basis beginning this July with the potential to increase days as patient load increases.

Dr. White briefly practiced at CCMH in the fall of 2025, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from continuing his clinic hours at that time. With those scheduling logistics resolved, CCMH is welcoming him back to provide consistent care to the community. His first upcoming clinic dates are scheduled for Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 23. To increase accessibility for local families and athletes, no referral is required to book an appointment.

Dr. White’s practice focuses on treating orthopedic injuries and conditions affecting the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves of the upper and lower extremities. He provides care for patients from school age through adulthood, serving local student-athletes, active adults, and seniors managing joint or soft-tissue pain. His specialized sports medicine practice does not include spine care, total joint replacements, or major trauma and fractures.

Dr. White completed his fellowship training at the Baylor Sports Medicine Institute in Houston, Texas. During his career, he has served as an assistant team physician for sports organizations including the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, University of Houston, and University of Missouri Tigers. He has also provided medical coverage for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events. In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. White has co-authored studies on soft-tissue and ACL reconstruction and previously served as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Missouri.

When he is not treating patients, Dr. White focuses on his family and personal interests. He has been married to his grade school sweetheart for over 33 years, and together they share six children and two grandchildren. He is a certified PADI open-water scuba diver and a former competitive powerlifter who once held state and national bench press records. “I enjoy travel, culture, history, food, and the blessing of life itself,” says Dr. White.

With no requirement for referral, patients may call CCMH Medical Mall Clinic directly to secure a consultation. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Medical Mall Clinic at 417-876-3333.