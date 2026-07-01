This year’s limited edition Picnic shirt has been wildly popular. So popular that Davis is setting it up to where people can order their own from the manufacturer and have it shipped to their house. We had to start putting people on the waiting list and we don’t want anyone to miss out on something this iconic. Come by the office and learn how. There will also be a booth outside during the picnic where we will help anyone with purchasing a shirt and taking names for next years 147th shirt design. We already have one person signed up for next year. We will not be ordering the same amount as we did this year; this year was special. So to guarantee you get a limited spot, people will need to be on the list.

According to Cindy at Woods there is a “bad” cart sitting innocently among all the others. I learned this while checking out either Saturday or Sunday. She just said it was bad and used to carry dirty mats, etc. I looked closely as I walked by. Trying not to look to conspicuous. They all looked pretty nice to me.

Sunday was quite the fun event in the deli area. Lots of talking to anybody and everybody. Seeing old friends and making new ones even if temporarily. I met a lady in a beautiful blue dress. I really want a dress like that. After chatting a while she walked off in to the forest of shelves and displays and I sat down at one of the little round tables and waited on the chicken. Sometimes lazy Sunday’s are just what the doctor ordered.

I hope you all have a great 4th of July weekend. I think we might be going to the Crawford State Park fireworks show in Kansas this year. It’s on July 2nd. Happy Birthday America! KSL