Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun.

Stockton woman jailed on driving while revoked charge after missing court

Robin Brier, 60, of Stockton, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

According to jail records, Brier is charged with driving while revoked or suspended, first offense. Court documents list the offense date as Oct. 17, 2025. The arrest was made by Deputy Miles with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

A cash-only bond was set at $250.

As of press time, Brier remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Greenfield man jailed on burglary and vehicle theft charges; long case history in Dade County

A Dade County man with a history of felony cases across multiple years was booked into the Cedar County Jail earlier this month on burglary and vehicle theft charges.

Brandon Garten, 26, of Greenfield, was taken into custody by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 13, 2025. According to court records, Garten is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. The charges stem from warrants issued in July 2024.

During a case management conference held Oct. 17 before Judge Munton, Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Greenwade appeared for the state. Garten appeared by video with his attorney, Gary Lee Collins. The court modified Garten’s bond to $20,000 cash or surety and scheduled a plea or trial setting for Nov. 12, 2025.

Court records show a lengthy case history, including multiple hearings and warrants throughout 2025, as well as prior failures to appear and motions to recall warrants that were denied. Garten previously appeared in several Dade County felony cases dating back to 2017, including charges of burglary and stealing.

As of press time, the defendant remained held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on vehicle tampering warrant

Jeffery Luck, 48, of El Dorado Springs, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, on multiple charges, including tampering with a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

According to court records, Luck faces a felony charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. A warrant for that charge was issued on June 6, 2025, with a $25,000 cash or surety bond. He is also charged with operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, a first offense, stemming from a February 23, 2025, incident. As of press time, Luck remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.