By Melanie Chance

If you have lived in southwest Missouri for any length of time, the name Stu McCall likely rings a bell. McCall, father of Stacy McCall — one of the three women who disappeared in one of Springfield’s most enduring cold-case mysteries — passed away on Oct. 6 at the age of 82, according to an obituary posted by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Stu and his wife, Janis, became well-known to many after their daughter went missing on June 7, 1992. Stacy McCall, 18, disappeared alongside Sherrill Levitt and Suzanne Streeter from a home in Springfield, a case that has come to be known as The Springfield Three.

Stacy, who had graduated from high school the day before her disappearance, was last seen at approximately 2:15 a.m. on June 7, 1992.

Over the decades, the McCalls remained active in their search for answers, following up on leads and taking part in interviews with investigators and media outlets in hopes of finding closure. In interviews over the years, Stu McCall often said he “never stopped looking for Stacy,” maintaining faith that one day the truth would come to light.

In the years following the disappearance, the McCalls co-founded One Missing Link, a nonprofit organization created to assist victims and families affected by abductions and missing-person cases. The obituary notes that Stu McCall “never stopped looking for her.”

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janis McCall; daughters Lisa (John) and Meridith (Corey); four grandchildren, Dillon (Ashlie), Hannah, Ethan, and Braden; one great-grandchild; and several extended family members.

Funeral services were be held Friday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, with visitation following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a favorite charity in McCall’s name.

For many who followed the case of The Springfield Three, McCall’s passing marks the loss of a man whose devotion never wavered. And, depending on what one believes, perhaps Stu McCall now holds the answers he spent so many years seeking.

For background on the case, visit the City of Springfield’s information page on “The Springfield Three.”