By Mark Alford

What’s Going On in Washington— We’re now on Day 17 of the Schumer Shutdown — seventeen days of federal workers missing paychecks, families feeling the pressure, and Washington Democrats refusing to do their most basic job: keep the government open.

Senate Democrats have now voted eleven times to block funding bills that would reopen the government and pay our troops. Eleven times, they’ve chosen politics over people.

Back home in Missouri, I’ve heard from federal workers wondering how they’ll make ends meet, military families unsure about their next paycheck, and small businesses that depend on government contracts just trying to stay afloat. These are real folks — not political pawns.

President Trump and Speaker Johnson have taken steps to make sure our troops are paid and that critical programs like WIC continue to help mothers and children in need. But those measures are temporary. The real solution is for the Senate to act — and so far, Senator Schumer refuses.

Keeping the government open shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Paying our service members and ensuring our federal employees are compensated for their work shouldn’t be controversial. It’s common sense — and it’s what the American people expect from their leaders.

When I came to Congress, I promised to bring that common sense and work ethic from Missouri to Washington. I’ve kept that promise by voting to reopen the government and get people back to work.

The Senate can end this today. All it takes is for Senator Schumer to stop playing politics and allow a vote on the House-passed funding bills.

The American people deserve better than a government held hostage by political games. It’s time to get back to work — for our families, our troops, and the country we love.