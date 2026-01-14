Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on first-degree domestic assault warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody Friday in connection with a first-degree domestic assault case involving serious physical injury, according to jail records.

Michael Gilbert, 42, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Jan. 9 on a warrant stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in May 2025. Records indicate the charge involves domestic assault resulting in serious physical injury.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash-only at the time of booking.

As of press time, Gilbert remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Springfield man faces multiple felony, misdemeanor charges in Cedar County Case

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Friday in connection with a series of alleged property and theft-related offenses, according to jail and court records.

Eric Shipley, 23, was taken into custody Jan. 9 on multiple warrants. Records show Shipley is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage exceeding $1,000; burglary in the first degree; burglary in the second degree (two counts); first-degree property damage (two counts); stealing involving a firearm or explosive weapon; and first-degree harassment.

Court records indicate all charges are scheduled for a hearing on March 9. At the time of booking, Shipley was released on his own recognizance on all counts.

As of press time, Shipley was not being held in the Cedar County Jail.

Traffic warrants Land Barton County man in Cedar County Jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Barton County man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Monday in connection with traffic-related warrants originating out of Barton County, according to jail records.

Joseph Terry, 27, of Bronaugh, Missouri, was taken into custody Jan. 12. He faces charges related to expired license plates and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. One charge is associated with a writ, while the other stems from an outstanding warrant, according to records.

Bond was set at $82 cash-only on one charge, while no bond had been set on the second at the time of booking.

As of press time, Terry remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Probation violation lands Dadeville man in Cedar County Jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dadeville man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Monday on an alleged probation violation, according to jail records.

Wilbur Irwin, 57, was taken into custody Jan. 12 on a warrant alleging a violation of the terms of his probation. No bond had been set at the time of booking, according to records.

The arrest stems from proceedings connected to an earlier case, though court records did not immediately list a future court date.

As of press time, Irwin remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Multiple felony charges land Everton man in Cedar County Jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Everton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Friday night following his arrest on multiple warrants out of Dade County, according to jail records.

Derrick Garver, 34, was taken into custody Jan. 10 and faces several charges, including violation of a child protection order, fourth-degree assault, resisting or interfering with an arrest, and second-degree burglary.

All charges were filed as warrant matters, and records indicate the cases are being held under court order. No bond had been set at the time of booking.

As of press time, Garver remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Firearm, drug-related charges land man in Cedar County jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Friday in connection with multiple warrants alleging firearm and drug-related offenses, according to jail records.

Brian Queen was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Jan. 9. Records show he faces two charges: unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $50,000, cash-only, per charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, Queen remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Traffic-related warrants land Jerico Springs man in Cedar County Jail

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Jerico Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Thursday evening on multiple traffic-related warrants, according to jail records.

Jachin Sundquist, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 8 in connection with three separate allegations. Records show Sundquist is charged with failing to register a vehicle, failing to register a motor vehicle or trailer annually, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining required financial responsibility.

One charge carried a bond amount of $83, while no bond had been set on the remaining charges at the time of booking.

As of press time, Sundquist remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Harassment and forgery warrants lead to arrest of El Dorado Springs man

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail this week in connection with multiple outstanding warrants, according to jail records.

Matthew Haines, 36, was taken into custody Jan. 8. Records show he faces two charges: first-degree harassment and forgery. The harassment charge is connected to an alleged incident in February 2025, while the forgery charge stems from a case dating back to May 2022.

No bond had been set on either charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, Haines remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.