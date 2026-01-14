By Mark Alford

What’s Going On in Washington—Folks, for too long, Washington has run on crisis. Shutdown threats, bloated omnibus bills, and backroom deals became the norm—and everyday Americans paid the price. This week, I’m proud to say those days are ending. And the days of security, safety, and savings are beginning.

This week, the House passed H.R. 6938, a three-bill government funding package covering Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water, and Interior and Environment. It’s built the right way: bipartisan, bicameral, and focused on results. That means no poison pills, no political games, and full-year funding that keeps us from another disastrous shutdown.

So what does this mean for Missouri’s Fourth District? Quite a bit. Thanks to our work on the House Appropriations Committee, we secured more than $5 million in investments right here at home.

That includes:

$4.2 million for the University of Missouri Research Reactor—ensuring safe, reliable operation and protecting life-saving medical isotopes.

$120,000 for new radios for the Peculiar Police Department—so our officers can communicate clearly when seconds matter.

$750,200 for rural healthcare innovation in Sedalia—bringing modern medical technology to our communities.

This bill isn’t just numbers on paper. It’s safer neighborhoods, better healthcare, and more reliable energy for hardworking Missourians.

It’s about putting public safety over politics, energy security over dependence, and fiscal discipline over dysfunction.

Washington can work the right way, and H.R. 6938 proves it. By cutting spending, supporting law enforcement, and unleashing American energy, we’re showing that Congress can deliver real results for the people we serve.

Let’s keep Missouri growing and safe, without the chaos. That’s exactly what this bill does, and that’s the kind of government I’m proud to fight for.