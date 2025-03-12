Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association announces the opening of applications for The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship.

Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria. Scholarships are not available for graduate work.

New Application Guidelines for 2025

The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship was started in 2014 to help deserving students from El Dorado Springs, Missouri prepare for a career in teaching. The guidelines for the scholarship are as follows:

Requirements:

*Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.

*Applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate program at a college or university, pursuing a career in

Education as a full time student.

*Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Application: (All 5 items below must be completed to be considered.)

• Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).

• Transcript: High School Senior: Submit a current official high school transcript.

College student: Submit a current official college transcript.

• Recommendation/reference from a teacher, professor, or advisor: Letter should be dated and express knowledge of the applicant’s interest/ intent to pursue a teaching career.

• Personal recommendation/reference from someone other than a family member : Letter should be dated and express knowledge of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career. College students re-applying for this scholarship may omit this requirement.

• Submit a typed essay (1 page maximum) expressing their desire to enter the teaching profession.

Attention: ** Incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Note: Applicants may re-apply each year they are enrolled in education classes in a four year college or university and meet the above criteria.

Guidelines and application forms may be picked up at R-2 High School Office or the Christian School Office. Those unable to pick up copies may email Ashley Rogers at: arogers@eldok12.org to request a copy of the Application Form and Guidelines.

All necessary documentation must be postmarked by April 1st, 2025 for consideration.

Mail all applications (or hand deliver) to: Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Decisions will be made by May 1st and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.

Revised 2025