Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Samuel Cooper jailed on property damage and motor vehicle tampering charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody on July 6 on warrants alleging property damage and motor vehicle tampering.

Samuel Kenneth Cooper, 21, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:08 a.m. Court records show Cooper is charged with second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Both charges list an alleged offense date of May 27, 2026.

No bond amount was listed for the second-degree property damage charge at the time of booking. Bond on the second-degree motor vehicle tampering charge was set at $300 cash only.

Records indicate the arrest was made by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, while the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office filed the motor vehicle tampering charge.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michelle Bailey jailed on domestic assault, resisting arrest, and disarming an officer charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton woman was taken into custody on July 4 on multiple warrants alleging domestic assault and offenses involving law enforcement.

Michelle Dorothy Bailey, 46, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:57 a.m. Court records show Bailey is charged with resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or a stop; fourth-degree domestic assault (first or second offense); and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while the officer was performing official duties.

All three charges list an alleged offense date of July 4, 2026.

No bond had been set on any of the charges at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.