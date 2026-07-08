AI is now present in the workplace, at schools and on personal devices. Having a personal assistant at your fingertips is exciting for many – but concerning for others, especially as AI becomes a common tool both for legitimate businesses and for scammers.

Businesses in all sorts of industries are implementing AI-powered creative products, machine-backed sales pitches and automated customer service. However, BBB data shows that customers aren’t always happy with the results.

Over the last three years, BBB has received over 100,000 complaints, reviews, and Scam Tracker reports mentioning artificial intelligence and automation.

BBB’s recent study found that there is one clear concern across the data: Customers often feel unheard or dissatisfied when dealing with automated and AI services, especially if they can’t reach a human representative to solve their problems.

The study found that even though many people use AI in their daily lives, frustration arose if they felt forced into an AI customer experience with no other options. Customers also expressed concern about data security.

Another growing trend is scammers’ use of AI to carry out schemes like automated phone calls, phishing emails and deepfakes en masse. This can make it difficult to tell whether you are speaking with a legitimate business or a fraudster.

AI systems are the new reality of the business world. Understanding how they work (and how to tell a scam from a real business) will help you have better customer experiences.

How can I avoid AI scams?

• Avoid unexpected phone calls with an automated voice. If the call is important, you should be able to reach a real person.

• Be wary of unknown numbers. Scammers can change their phone number on the fly and will often do so as a part of the same scam.

• Double check the links at the top of searches. Some consumers report scammers placing ads pretending to be real AI companies.

• Do your research. Fraudsters can use AI to carry out a wide variety of scams. Visit BBB.org/scamstudies to learn more about common scams you may encounter.

• Report scams. If you think you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB.org/scamtracker.

What can I do to encourage great customer service?

• Leave feedback. You can leave a review online or file a complaint with BBB. Leaving feedback helps other customers know what to expect and helps businesses understand what they may be able to do differently.

• Celebrate good customer service. If a business gives you a great experience, you can help them by leaving them a BBB review.