8 expert tips for volunteers to care for themselves, too

(Family Features) Survivors of heart attacks or strokes may have additional health and personal care needs, often relying on a family member or close friend to help. While caregivers take on a valuable role, they also pay unique physical and emotional tolls.

In fact, a growing body of scientific research shows people who serve as unpaid caregivers may not get the care they need to live longer, healthier lives, according to the American Heart Association, which is celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service.

Caregiving typically involves a range of duties from providing health care services, such as changing bandages and giving medications, to helping with personal needs like bathing, dressing and meal preparation. Administrative tasks like scheduling medical appointments, filing insurance claims and paying household bills may also be necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1 in 5 U.S. adults provides some form of regular care or assistance to a family member or friend with a health problem or disability; 58% are women and nearly one-third provide care for at least 20 hours per week.

“The typical caregiver likely has an ever-growing and changing to-do list and most of them probably do not add ‘take care of myself’ to that list,” said American Heart Association volunteer Lisa Kitko, Ph.D., R.N., FAHA, dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center. “While caregiving can be a very rewarding experience, it can also take a huge physical and mental toll on even the strongest person.”

Prioritizing your own physical, mental and emotional health allows you to better help your loved one, Kitko said. Consider her tips for caregivers to care for themselves:

• Knowledge is power. Learn everything you can about your loved one’s condition.

• Set boundaries. Say “no” when it’s appropriate, don’t dwell on what you can’t change and recognize you’re trying your best.

• Maintain a healthy diet, limit caffeine and get adequate rest.

• Stay current with your own medical and dental appointments. Inform your health care provider if you’re experiencing any signs of depression.

• Find a support system. Share your feelings with someone who wants to listen or understands what you’re feeling, like the American Heart Association’s online Support Network, which includes a section just for caregivers.

• Nurture your spiritual life and focus on things you’re grateful for each day.

• Make time for yourself and friends. Participate in activities you enjoy, including regular physical activity.

• Be prepared for possible medical emergencies. If you’re caring for someone at risk for heart attack or stroke, recognize the warning signs and call 9-1-1 if he or she experience any. Learn Hands-Only CPR; research shows most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the home. Be ready to save a life by calling 9-1-1 and pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest.

“‘Take care of yourself so you can take care of others,’ are definitely words to live by for caregivers – everyone tells you that and it certainly makes sense, but it’s hard,” Kitko said. “There is a lot of stress associated with knowing someone is depending on you … That is why taking care of yourself really should be the first item on your caregiver checklist.”

Learn more about caregiving and cardiovascular disease at heart.org.