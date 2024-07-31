LOOKING OUT FOR US – In discussions with leaders in his district for much needed items, 125th District State Representative Dane Diehl found a need for improved communications for emergency services in Cedar County. During this year’s budget process, Dane proposed a line-item appropriation for communications equipment in the county. With cooperation of the House, Senate and Governor’s office, it was approved to provide $550,000.00 for this equipment. With the cooperation and foresight of Governor Mike Parson, he signed and approved this line item. Through the Governor’s leadership and good standing of the state, investment in projects like this are possible, and critical for future developments across Missouri. Currently, the Sheriff, County Fire Chiefs, EMS, Emergency Director and County Commissioners are determining the path forward. This will enhance all emergency services in the county to provide better service to our citizens.

Pictured are: Back Row: Kenneth Thornton, Presiding Commissioner, Sherrif James McCrary, El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd

Front Row: Ted Anderson, Southern Commissioner, Don Boultinghouse, Northern Commissioner, Stockton Fire Chief Kenny Daniels, State Representative Dane Diehl