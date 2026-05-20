Amtrak is adding railcars to provide more capacity across Missouri during the World Cup matches in Kansas City this summer on the Missouri River Runner service sponsored by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The additional cars, transferred from Illinois and Michigan, will be added to both daily roundtrips between St. Louis and Kansas City, adding 25% capacity to each train. This expansion will begin by June 15 and be available through the World Cup matches in Kansas City, until July 12.

“Missouri is proud to welcome visitors from around the world during these World Cup matches, and these additional train cars are key to providing them multimodal options around our state,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “We’re thankful to our partners at Amtrak, Illinois and Michigan to help provide this convenient service to our residents and guests during such a monumental event.”

“Our Amtrak Midwest states are working together to deploy the state-owned fleet to provide the best service to our customers,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “Providing this expanded capacity while Missouri plays host to a worldwide audience was a priority of our state leaders and our customers, and we’re thrilled to bring that to life.”

Westbound, the Missouri River Runner Train 311 departs St. Louis Gateway Station daily at 8:10 a.m. and arrives in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m. Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 319 originates in Chicago and departs St. Louis at 3:11 p.m., arriving in Kansas City at 8:51 p.m. Eastbound, Train 318 departs Kansas City Union Station at 8:40 a.m., arrives in St. Louis at 2:20 p.m., and continues to Chicago. Train 319 departs Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 9:45 p.m.

The 283-mile route between St. Louis and Kansas City includes stations in Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit, and Independence. Riders can plan their trip at moriverrunner.com.

Amtrak also has daily service in Kansas City between Chicago and Los Angeles on the Southwest Chief, which includes a stop in La Plata, Mo. More information about Amtrak service is available at Amtrak.com, by using an Amtrak mobile app, calling 800-USA-RAIL, or visiting the staffed stations in St. Louis and Kansas City.