According to preliminary data, 954 fatalities occurred on Missouri roadways in 2024. This is a decrease of 4% when compared to 2023, and a decrease of 10% compared to 2022. This is the second consecutive year that Missouri has seen a decrease in roadway fatalities. Despite the continued progress, this still amounts to nearly three lives lost on Missouri roadways every day, leaving plenty of room for improvement in 2025. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety stresses how the four simple actions of Buckle Up, Phone Down, Slow Down and Drive Sober could put a big dent in the fatality numbers.

While overall roadway fatalities were down, a record number of pedestrian fatalities occurred in 2024, with 148 pedestrians being struck and killed. This is a 16% increase from 2023 and continues a concerning trend of rising pedestrian deaths. That’s the highest number ever reported in Missouri. Additionally, a notable percentage of the pedestrian fatalities were individuals who exited their vehicle due to a prior crash or breakdown on the side of the road.

“We still have a lot of work to do in Missouri, and we are especially concerned by the rising number of pedestrian fatalities in our state. We all have a responsibility to use the transportation system in a safe manner, and both drivers and pedestrians can make safe choices to help make this happen,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson. “Let’s keep our heads up, watch out for each other, slow down, and put all distractions aside, whether we’re behind the wheel or taking a walk.”

In contrast, preliminary numbers indicate motorcyclist fatalities in Missouri were down 23%, with 133 motorcyclists killed on Missouri roadways in 2024. This is the lowest number of motorcyclist deaths since Missouri repealed the all-rider helmet law in 2020. But, prior to the repeal, motorcycle deaths were typically around 120 per year.

Cell phones have proven to be one of the most persistent and consequential distractions. Distracted driving contributed to more than 100 deaths in both 2023 and 2024, and statistically, more than half of the victims are someone other than the distracted driver. Missouri’s new Siddens-Bening Law now prohibits the use handheld electronic devices, including cell phones, by all drivers. The law has already had a positive impact and is expected to continue doing so with citations now in effect for violating the law.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to ensuring the safety of travelers on Missouri’s roads by reducing crashes and fatalities,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Mike Turner. “Although we have seen a small decrease in fatal crashes in the state in 2024, it is important to remember that our work is not finished. Preventing roadway fatalities begins with drivers remaining vigilant and conscientious about their driving habits by wearing their seatbelts, obeying the speed limit, and paying full attention to their surroundings while driving. Laws like the Siddens-Bening Hands Free Law will also help in our work to make Missouri’s roads safer for everyone.”