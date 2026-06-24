While many of us would love to take our furry friends everywhere, sometimes they just can’t come along on summer vacation.

But it’s also a big deal to entrust your pet to someone else. For any loving pet owner, the pet’s safety and happiness are your top priority.

BBB highly recommends researching companies and sitters in advance. The right option will depend heavily on your pet’s needs and your comfort level.

Pet care options vary, but your two major buckets are pet sitting (an employee visits your home to care for your pet) and pet boarding (your pet stays at a professional facility during your trip). Pets that are social and benefit from lots of exercise may do well at a boarding facility; more mellow or anxious pets may prefer to stay at home.

Research pet boarders and sitters carefully before making a decision. You can start with BBB Accredited pet boarding or pet sitting companies, who have agreed to follow BBB’s ethical standards.

How can I find a trustworthy pet sitter or boarder?

• Ask for references. Your friends, family members or veterinarian can be a good starting point for finding someone trustworthy.

• Research companies and sitters. Search online or at BBB.org for reviews, complaints and whether a company is BBB Accredited. If you use an app like Rover or Care.com to find an individual sitter, review their credentials and read the app or website’s policies for vetting and background checks.

• Check for insurance. Confirm that boarding facilities are licensed and insured. If you’re hiring an independent pet sitter, ask if they are bonded.

• Check credentials. For boarders and sitters alike, check for BBB Accreditation. Boarders can also be certified by the International Boarding & Pet Services Association. For pet sitters, you can check for membership with the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters or Pet Sitters International. PSI members can also become Certified Professional Pet Sitters, which means they have passed a knowledge-based assessment and agreed to follow an ethical code.

• Visit in advance. If boarding your pet, stop by the facility and take note of cleanliness, security, and the area where pets sleep. Ask staff about animal interactions, safety precautions, immunization requirements, and whether someone is present overnight. If hiring a pet sitter, consider inviting them over for a meet-and-greet with your pet once you’ve reviewed their credentials.

• Make reservations early. Boarding facilities and pet sitters can become booked up quickly, especially during the summer. Book as soon as your plans are confirmed to lock in your pet’s spot and avoid derailing your trip.

• Agree to written terms. Boarding facilities may require a contract. Read it thoroughly prior to signing and confirm it includes the full cost and duration of boarding, care details like the exercise and feeding schedule, emergency contacts, and any other agreed-upon conditions. While sitters may not require a contract, it’s wise to agree upon terms in advance, including how often you would like to receive updates about your pet.

• Share your experience. You know firsthand how tough it can be to find a safe place for your pet, so do your fellow pet owners a favor and leave a review about your experience at BBB.org! Whether positive or negative, your review can help others make informed decisions. If you encounter issues with a company, you can file a complaint with BBB.