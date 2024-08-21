I was sad to see the article in the paper that was pro abortion. The baby has rights, too. Right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

A worker for Planned Parenthood quit about 10 years ago because of what she saw the Planned Parenthood does with the aborted body parts. She said Planned Parenthood makes thousands, probably millions, by selling the body parts to other companies. They claim to counsel women about abortion but they try to talk them into it.

Others who work for Planned Parenthood would like to quit but they’re afraid it would take too long to get another job before their bills came due. So we need to vote against abortion on the November ballot so Planned Parenthood can’t sell more body parts.

Judith Caudill